AEW suspends Sammy Guevara indefinitely

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced Monday that Sammy Guevara has been suspended indefinitely. The suspension was issued in response to Guevara “joking” in a 2016 interview that he wanted to “rape” Sasha Banks while both were backstage when he was working as an extra in WWE.

Powell’s POV: Guevara apologized for the incident, and Banks announced that she had an open discussion with him about it earlier today. The suspension is a logical step for AEW to take and obviously I expect there to be additional suspensions and terminations throughout the pro wrestling world related to the #SpeakingOut movement.

AEW statement on Sammy Guevara pic.twitter.com/11yL2QytF7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 22, 2020



