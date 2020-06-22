WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.072 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.089 million viewers. Today’s final number was up from the previous episode’s 2.065 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in all three of the adult demographics, as well as the men 18-49 demographic. The show continues to benefit from running against another of reruns on other networks.



