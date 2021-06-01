What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The early lineup for tonight’s online show

June 1, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Jungle Boy vs. Bear Bronson.

-Diamante vs. Red Velvet.

-Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi vs. Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn.

-Jack Evans, Angelico, and Serpentico vs. Alan “5” Angels, Stu Grayson, and Alex Reynolds.

Powell’s POV: AEW also taped Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade, but they have not officially announced the match as of this update. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.