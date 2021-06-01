AEW Dark preview: The early lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-Jungle Boy vs. Bear Bronson.
-Diamante vs. Red Velvet.
-Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi vs. Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn.
-Jack Evans, Angelico, and Serpentico vs. Alan “5” Angels, Stu Grayson, and Alex Reynolds.
Powell’s POV: AEW also taped Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade, but they have not officially announced the match as of this update. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.
Be the first to comment