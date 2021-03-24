MLW’s official preview for tonight’s Fusion show featuring a Chain Ropes match main event

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following preview for tonight’s edition of the MLW Fusion show.

MLW presents Fusion TONIGHT at 7pm ET featuring a 3 on 3 Chain Ropes fight, on Youtube and other platforms. (Learn more about where to watch.)

Chain Ropes Match: The Von Erichs & ACH vs. Team Filthy

Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco

Calvin Tankman vs. Sentai Death Squad Soldier

Gino Medina vs. Zenshi

VE Nation joins forces with ACH as the Texas trio battles Team Filthy in the league’s first-ever Chain Ropes match on this edition of Fusion, presented by newlawoffice.com.

Ross and Marshall Von Erich have been unwavering in their attempts to get their hands on “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy. What happens when two bitter teams step into a ring surrounded by galvanized steel chain ropes? Tune in to find out!

With just seven days until Never Say Never, “The Heavyweight Hustle” Calvin Tankman stands across the ring from CONTRA’s armies as he faces a member of The Sentai Death Squad! Can the undefeated “Heavyweight Hustle” take down one of CONTRA’s soldiers en route to the biggest match of his career next week… or has CONTRA set a trap

Azteca Underground’s Mil Muertes aims to put another member of MLW’s roster six feet under as he steps foot in the ring against American luchador Gringo Loco.

“The Young GOAT” Myron Reed will speak his mind as he takes a break from his Never Say Never fight camp as he prepares for his huge Middleweight fight against CONTRA’s top ranked Iranian super soldier Daivari. What will Reed have to say?

In other action, Gino Medina clashes with Zenshi! “El Intocable” has made it absolutely clear: Gino wants a shot at his former “Dynastic bro” Richard Holliday’s Caribbean Championship. Can the second generation standout luchador ground the unique aerial assault of Zenshi as he continues to stake his claim and pressure the league for a title fight?

PLUS: National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone has requested interview time!

Join Rich Bocchini, fight analyst St. Laurent and backstage correspondent Alicia Atout for a night of top ranked fights headlined by the first ever Chain Ropes match in league history.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. MLW airs on Fubo Sports Network and the Roku Channel on Friday nights 7pm / 10pm ET. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.