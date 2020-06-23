ROH booker Marty Scurll responds to allegations made against him as part of the #speakingout movement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor booker and wrestler Marty Scurll responded to an allegation made against him as part of the #speakingout movement.

I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexual abuse by some members of the wrestling community in the UK 5 years ago, a community that I was a part of.

Although I truly believe that our encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal, is almost not the point. I understand that she now views our encounter as part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community.

What concerns me at this moment is that from what I have been reading, she is a fan of wrestling and was made to feel unsafe within that community. That is not acceptable. I also understand that people have been attacking her on social media, and I implore you to please stop. She has a right to her voice and it is our responsibility to listen.

Powell’s POV: The accusation against Scurll is from a woman who says she was 16 years-old and “incredibly drunk” when she and Scurll had a sexual encounter in 2015. Her full account is available below. Scurll’s claim that “the encounter was legal” is accurate strictly from an age standpoint, as the legal age of consent in England is 16. On a side note, I find it interesting that Scurll opted to address the matter, yet Ring of Honor, the company that employs him, has yet to issue a public statement regarding the #speakingout movement or allegations made against Scurll and at least two other contracted talents.

#speakingout MARTY SCURLL

He sexually abused me when I was 16 and intoxicated. pic.twitter.com/MolRM0j28I — kitten (@mystickttn) June 22, 2020



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Jeff Lutz discussing his background, pro wrestling during the pandemic, the differences between the way WWE and AEW have tested, and much more...

