MLW announces renewal with beIN Sports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the renewal of their television deal with beIN Sports.

NEW YORK/MIAMI – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”)® and beIN SPORTS have renewed their partnership, with MLW set to continue airing on cable television and satellite nationwide.

The broadcast partnership agreement includes broadcast rights for MLW’s weekly series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, which airs Saturdays at 10pm ET.

This deal marks the first of many expected for the league as it expands its content offerings to linear and nonlinear broadcasters.

MLW is represented by Matt Sorger, Bryan Diperstein and Will Horowitz of ICM Partners.

“We are excited to continue to be a cornerstone of beIN SPORTS’ portfolio of world-class sports content. beIN’s dual language reach will help further entrench MLW as a thriving sports league,” Court Bauer, CEO and founder of MLW, said.

Regularly one of the highest rated programs on the sports network, beIN SPORTS has been the home of Major League Wrestling since 2018.

MLW will premiere a new season of FUSION this fall as part of #TheRestart initiative.

Powell’s POV: Without knowing the terms of the agreement, it feels a bit underwhelming that MLW signed with an agency and ended up staying with the same network. That said, it’s all about the contractual terms. Plus, MLW has been able to strike a number of streaming deals, including one with Fubo Sports. It is worth noting that MLW is still listing the Fusion name for its television show, as there was some talk of reverting to the MLW Underground name at one point.



