AEW wrestlers donate to help backyard wrestler who broke both legs

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Jericho, Nick Jackson, and Joey Janela are listed as donating money to help a backyard wrestler named Justin, who broke both legs during a match. TMZ.com pointed out that Jericho donated $2,000.

Powell’s POV: Jericho received the TMZ love, but in the graphic showing the donations on TMZ, Nick Massie (Nick Jackson) and Janela are also listed as making separate donations. The Go Fund Me page states that Justin had three surgeries and is scheduled for another. “Physicians are working hard to determine if amputation will be necessary,” reads his GFM page. “He’ll ultimately be faced with a long road to recovery starting with a two week minimum hospital stay.” Unfortunately, Justin does not have insurance, so the GFM page is seeking $200,000 to help with his medical expenses. You can help the cause via GoFundMe.com.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...