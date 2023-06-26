AEW Rampage ratings for the show headlined by Jack Perry vs. Douki

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 391,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 423,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: The AEW Collision numbers should be available on Tuesday morning on non-holiday weeks. Rampage finished 11th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. The June 24, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Forbidden Door go-home show.