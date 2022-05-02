AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Goldy vs. Anthony Ogogo

-Anna Jay and Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose

-Max Caster vs. Zack Clayton

-Cheeseburger vs. Tony Nese

-Anthony Bennett, Kori Meshaw, Mike Law, and Brett Waters vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alan “5” Angels, and 10

-Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane

-Gia Scott vs. Willow Nightingale

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rhett Titus

Powell’s POV: A stronger than usual lineup. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.