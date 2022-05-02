AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Goldy vs. Anthony Ogogo
-Anna Jay and Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose
-Max Caster vs. Zack Clayton
-Cheeseburger vs. Tony Nese
-Anthony Bennett, Kori Meshaw, Mike Law, and Brett Waters vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alan “5” Angels, and 10
-Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane
-Gia Scott vs. Willow Nightingale
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rhett Titus
Powell’s POV: A stronger than usual lineup. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
Be the first to comment