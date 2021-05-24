AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The pay-per-view card and pricing for Sunday’s event, full list of Memorial Day weekend events

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Kenny Omega vs. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy in a three-way for the AEW World Championship.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Miro vs. Lance Archer for the TNT Title.

-“The Inner Circle” Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager vs. “The Pinnacle” MJF, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears in a Stadium Stampede match (Inner Circle must disband if they lose).

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

-Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo.

-Casino Battle Royale for a future AEW Championship match (Entrants: Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Preston “10” Vance, Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Marq Quen Isiah Kassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, The Blade, Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr., Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Dustin Rhodes, Nick Comoroto, and one wrestler TBA).

Powell’s POV: Paul Wight will be the special commentator for the Casino Battle Royale. Could he be the final entrant? AEW DON will be held at Daily’s Place at full capacity. The outdoor venue is listed as holding up to 5,500 fans. The pay-per-view price is listed at $49.99 on BR/Live. AEW will also be holding a special Friday night edition of Dynamite, and a fan fest event on Saturday at the same venue. We are looking for reports from all three events. If you are attending any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com