WWE Smackdown on Fox, AEW Rampage, AEW Battle of the Belts V, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE and NXT live events (reports needed), Konnan, Jackie Moore, Tony Halme

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum. The show includes the return of Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage is live tonight from Portland, Oregon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The show includes Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Battle of the Belts V is live tonight from Portland, Oregon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The show includes Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 10CT/11ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Venice, Florida at Venice Community Center tonight. NXT does not advertise matches for its live events.

-NXT is in Largo, Florida at Largo Event Center on Saturday.

-WWE is in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show.

-WWE is in Huntsville, Alabama at Von Braun Civic Center with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, and Braun Strowman vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sammy Zayn.

Birthdays and Notables

-Konnan (Charles Ashenoff) is 59.

-Jackie Moore is 59.

-The late Tony Halme was born on January 6, 1963. Borga, who wrestled as Ludvig Borga, took his own life at age 47 on January 8, 2010.