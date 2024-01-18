AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli,

-Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia

-The return of Jon Moxley

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will be out on Saturday night, so we will not have a live review. Don Murphy’s report will be available late Saturday night. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio review of Collision will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday night or Saturday morning.