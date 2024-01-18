ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. The Iron Savages for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Keith

-Billie Starkz, Queen Aminata, Kiera Hogan, and Lady Frost vs. Taya Valkyrie, Robyn Renegade, Leyla Hirsch, and Rachael Ellering

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin” vs. The Butcher and The Blade

-Mark Briscoe vs. Serpentico

-Diamante in action

-Nyla Rose in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).