AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Chris Jericho vs. Matt Sydal
-Queen Aminata vs. Kris Statlander
-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Anthony Henry
-Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum and will air Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
Be the first to comment