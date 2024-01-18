What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

January 18, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Matt Sydal

-Queen Aminata vs. Kris Statlander

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Anthony Henry

-Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum and will air Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.

