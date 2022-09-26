AEW Rampage rating for the Grand Slam edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 522,000 viewers for Friday’s two combined episodes on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 470,000 viewership count from the previous week. The first hour produced 558,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, while the second hour had 486,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating.

Powell’s POV: The show was broken into two hours, much like WWE once did with Raw. The first hour finished fourth in the Friday cable ratings, while the second hour finished eight. The two hours combined for a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. The September 24, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage delivered 640,000 viewers and a 0.29 in the 18-49 demographic. The first hour of last year’s Grand Slam show delivered 727,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating, while the second hour delivered 552,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating.