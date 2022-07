CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: 20-man Royal Rampage match for a shot at the Interim AEW World Championship, Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm, AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto in a non-title match, and more (20:18)…

Click here to stream or download the July 1 AEW Rampage audio review.

