AEW Rampage lineup: Tag team match set for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty vs. “Gates of Agony” Kaun and Toa

Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial. Rampage airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET.