AEW Double or Nothing to be available in select movie theaters

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view will be available in select Cinemark theatres.

May 18, 2021 – Building on a successful partnership, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is once again teaming with Cinemark Theatres to showcase the upcoming DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV event live in select theatres on Sunday, May 30, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans around the country can experience the energy of DOUBLE OR NOTHING on the giant screen by purchasing tickets for $20 at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app. The highly anticipated event kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with an hour-long pre-show special, followed by the stacked main card matches at 8 p.m. ET.

To date, the following matchups are scheduled:

 AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac

 AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

 Casino Battle Royale: Winner earns a future AEW World Championship match

 “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

 Brian Cage vs. Hangman Adam Page

 Several more matches to be announced

Joe Hand Productions will also ensure that fans enjoy a premium in-theatre experience during the show. Fans can enjoy special concession packages, including a large soda and medium popcorn combo for $5; $2 off draft beer; and $1 off a chicken sandwich or hot dog, in each case, where available.

To locate Cinemark theatres showing DOUBLE OR NOTHING, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions Watch Party app: www.joehandpromotions.com/venue-search.

“Cinemark did a great job showcasing our REVOLUTION event in March, and we’re looking forward to safely delivering another adrenaline-fueled evening for our fans next Sunday night,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “There’s nothing better than watching major wrestling events with other fans, and we’re thrilled to provide the camaraderie of

experiencing DOUBLE OR NOTHING on big screens across the nation.”

“It’s fantastic to be able to connect terrific content providers like AEW with innovative companies like Cinemark to have wrestling fans experience DOUBLE OR NOTHING in the comfort of a Cinemark Theatre with great food and beverage options,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions.

Powell’s POV: $20 for the big screen experience sounds like a good deal, especially with the pay-per-view listed at $49.99 on BR/Live. Of course, I’ll be covering AEW Double or Nothing live as the show airs on pay-per-view on Sunday, May 30, but I’ll have to settle for my television rather than the big screen.