AEW Dark preview: The early lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Diamante vs. Kris Statlander.

-Matt Sydal vs. Marty Casaus.

-Luther vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Griff Garrison vs. Deonn Rusman.

-Lee Johnson vs. Fuego Del Sol.

Powell’s POV: AEW will presumably be adding more matches to the lineup throughout the day. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.