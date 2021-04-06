CM Punk says Steve Austin interviewing Chris Jericho shows that Vince McMahon isn’t afraid of AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk spoke with TMZ and was asked about AEW’s Chris Jericho appearing on Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” interview show on WWE Network. “Honestly, my major reaction and opinion on it is I think that it shows Vince McMahon isn’t afraid of AEW at all because if he was, he wouldn’t allow that to happen,” Punk said.

Punk also predicted that it will be a fluffy interview. “It feels like it’s gonna be softball questions,” he said. “I don’t know if they’re going to ask Jericho all the tough questions — and nor do I think that they possibly should… It will probably just be like a feel-good interview. They’ll talk about Jericho’s past at WWE, I’m sure they’ll mention AEW, but they won’t get into the hard questions that I think a lot of people would be interested in.” Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Austin does a nice job with his interviews and I don’t believe he will let this be complete fluff. We’ll find out one way or another on Sunday when the interview is released on WWE Network/Peacock. Punk also spoke to TMZ about the possibility of having another MMA fight, and he explained why he feels that Jericho being interviewed by Austin is a win for both AEW and WWE, which I agree with.