Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential topic for tonight’s show

April 6, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will look back on the New Jack edition. The 90-minute show is hosted by Conrad Thompson and show creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner and airs Tuesdays at 8CT/9ET on Vice TV.

Powell’s POV: If you missed the Von Erichs episode, it will be replayed at 6:30CT/7:30ET and run right up to the new edition. The New Jack episode will also be replayed tonight at 11CT/12ET with the Von Erichs episode following at 12:30CT/1:30ET.

