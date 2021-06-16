What's happening...

Monday’s WWE Raw won’t be bumped by NHL coverage on USA Network

June 16, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw is once again listed in cable and satellite listings for its usual slot next Monday night. Previous listings had an NHL Playoff game between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning running in place of Raw on Monday night.

Powell’s POV: It was clearly an error, as the game was also listed for the NBC Sports Network on Monday. The updated guides now list Raw for USA Network, while the game will indeed air on NBC Sports Network. All of that said, I can’t be the only one who thinks Raw would actually benefit from a week off.

