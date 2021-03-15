NXT TV preview: Four matches announced for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

-Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory.

-Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah Scott.

-LA Knight’s in-ring debut.

