NXT TV preview: Four matches announced for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.
-Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory.
-Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah Scott.
-LA Knight’s in-ring debut.
