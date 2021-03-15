AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The card for tonight’s premiere edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Riho vs. Maki Itoh.

-Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge, and David Ali.

-Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn.

-Ray Lyn vs. Abadon.

-Leila Grey vs. Diamante.

-Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole.

-Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight.

-Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brandon Cutler.

-Max Caster vs. Dante Martin.

-Marko Stunt vs. QT Marshall.

-Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Baron Black and Vary Morales.

-Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson.

-Lee Johnson featured in a Rising Star segment.

Powell’s POV: AEW has added the Sydal match since our last update and it includes former NWA wrestler Royce Isaacs. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight will be on commentary. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.