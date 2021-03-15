What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV preview: The updated lineup for Tuesday’s show, Before The Impact match, Impact In 60 theme

March 15, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel

-Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace, ODB, Jazz, Havok, Nevaeh, and Alisha Edwards in a 12-Knockouts tag match.

-Impact Tag Champions Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. “Team XXXL” Larry D and Acey Romero in a non-title match.

-Mahabali Shera vs. Rohit Raju.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and includes Reno Scum vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the best of Moose. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.

