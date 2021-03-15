ROH 19th Anniversary PPV lineup: Unsanctioned match announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor is advertising the following matches for the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view event that will be held on Friday, March 26.

-Rush vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship.

-Dragon Lee vs. Tracy Williams for the ROH TV Title.

-Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. “MexiSquad” Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

-Jay Briscoe vs. EC3.

-Matt Taven vs. Vincent in an unsanctioned match.

Powell’s POV: ROH announced the Taven vs. Vincent match today via ROHWrestling.com. The show will presumably be held at the UMBC Arena in Baltimore, Maryland with no fans in attendance. Check out my interview with Tracy Williams from a recent edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.