AEW Dark preview: Sixteen matches set for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Marko Stunt

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

-Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Cezar Bononi, KTB, and Seth Gargis

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Alex Chamberlain and Damian Fenrir

-Brandon Cutler vs. Adam Priest

-Dreamgirl Ellie vs. Penelope Ford

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Peter Avalon

-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Lady Frost and “Bionic Beast” Jenna

-Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

-KiLynn King vs. Rache Chanel

-Michael Nakazawa vs. Trent

-Matt Sydal vs. Alan Angels

-“The Hybrid 2” Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

-Red Velvet vs. Tesha Price

-Vipress vs. Big Swole

-VSK and Baron Black vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

-Britt Baker hosts “The Waiting Room” with guest Tay Conti

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.



