WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the Survivor Series go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.215 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.234 viewers drawn last week (the overnight number was 2.142 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.202 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.228 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the 18-34 and 18-49 adults demographics, tied for first in the adults 25-54 demo, and first in men 18-49 in Friday’s network battle. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



