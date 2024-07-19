WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview (taping reports needed): The card for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes kicks off the show

-U.S. Champion Logan Paul appears

-Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

-Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center. WWE will also be taping next week’s Smackdown tonight and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).