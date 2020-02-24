WWE Raw in Winnipeg (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Raw’s advertised dark matches, Shinsuke Nakamura, Corey Graves, Matt Sydal, Psicosis II, Super Calo, The Renegade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be held tonight in Winnipeg, Manitoba at Bell MTS Place with the go-home show for Thursday’s WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-WWE is advertising the following dark matches on the host arena website for tonight’s Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, and Big Show vs. Seth Rollins.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shinsuke Nakamura is 40 today.

-Corey Graves is 36 today.

-Mike Sydal turned 36 on Saturday.

-The late “Renegade” Rick Wilson took his own life at age 33 on February 23, 1999.

-Psicosis II (Juan Ebodio Gonzalez) turned 53 on Saturday.

-Super Calo (Rafael Garcia) turned 49 on Saturday.



