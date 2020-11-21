WWE Survivor Series lineup: The updated lineup for Sunday’s pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE Survivor Series that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-Undertaker’s Final Farewell.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a non-title match.

-Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match.

-Raw Tag Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Smackdown Tag Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a non-title match.

-U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a non-title match.

-“Team Raw” AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle vs. “Team Smackdown” Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, and Otis in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-“Team Smackdown” Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Natalya vs. “Team Raw” Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-(Kickoff Show) Dual-Brand Battle Royal featuring Raw and Smackdown wrestlers.

Powell’s POV: Natalya beat Tamina to quality for Team Smackdown, while Adam Pearce simply added Bayley and Otis to the Smackdown teams. WWE announced the battle royal on Friday. Join me for my live review of Survivor Series on Sunday beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main card begins at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.



