10/14 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Josh Alexander vs. Bobby Fish for the Impact World Championship, Matt Cardona vs. Bhupinder Gujjar, Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz in a No DQ match, Gisele Shaw, Deonna Purrazzo, and Chelsea Green vs. Jessicka, Taya Valkyrie, and Rosemary, X-Division six-way match

October 14, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Josh Alexander vs. Bobby Fish for the Impact World Championship, Matt Cardona vs. Bhupinder Gujjar, Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz in a No DQ match, Gisele Shaw, Deonna Purrazzo, and Chelsea Green vs. Jessicka, Taya Valkyrie, and Rosemary, X-Division six-way match, and more (22:08)…

