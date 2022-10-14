Impact Wrestling TV rating for the Bound For Glory fallout edition

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 94,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the previous episode’s 89,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 148th in Thursday’s cable ratings with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.01 rating drawn last week. The NJPW show that followed on AXS did not crack the top 150 cable ratings. The October 14, 20221 edition of Impact Wrestling had 89,000 viewers and drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic.