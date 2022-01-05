Matt Striker announces his departure from Impact Wrestling

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Striker announced via social media that his run with Impact Wrestling has concluded. “I am disappointed that my time with #ImpactonAXSTV is done,” Striker wrote in a since deleted Tweet. “I REALLY enjoyed that locker room. Thanks for allowing me to tell your story. Thanks, everyone. Stay safe.”

Powell’s POV: It appears that Striker’s contract with the company expired, as he started around this time last year. Impact brought in Mauro Ranallo for a special pay-per-view appearance, and there are a number of free agent candidates who could be in line to replace Striker. I assume the new voice of Impact will debut at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.