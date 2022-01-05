What's happening...

Matt Striker announces his departure from Impact Wrestling

January 5, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Striker announced via social media that his run with Impact Wrestling has concluded. “I am disappointed that my time with #ImpactonAXSTV is done,” Striker wrote in a since deleted Tweet. “I REALLY enjoyed that locker room. Thanks for allowing me to tell your story. Thanks, everyone. Stay safe.”

Powell’s POV: It appears that Striker’s contract with the company expired, as he started around this time last year. Impact brought in Mauro Ranallo for a special pay-per-view appearance, and there are a number of free agent candidates who could be in line to replace Striker. I assume the new voice of Impact will debut at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

