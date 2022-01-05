“Road Dogg” Brian James released by WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released “Road Dogg” Brian James, who had been working with the NXT brand at the WWE Performance Center. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported the news and included the following quote from WWE regarding additional cuts: “With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we’ve decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best.”

Powell’s POV: James is a longtime friend of Paul Levesque. With Levesque no longer overseeing NXT, it’s hard not to wonder if the James move is related. That said, one industry insider expressed their belief that the cuts are financially motivated.