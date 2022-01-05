William Regal among additional WWE/NXT cuts

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released William Regal, Dave Kapoor (a/k/a Ranjin Singh), Ryan Katz, Scott Armstrong, and Chris Guy (a/k/a Ace Steel), according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

Powell’s POV: I’ve been worried about Regal’s status with the company ever since they stopped featuring him as the on-air general manager of the NXT brand. Kapoor has been with WWE for many years and was the Senior Vice President of the creative team at one point. Armstrong worked as a longtime referee and producer, and his brother Brian “Road Dogg” James was also part of today’s cuts, as previously noted. Guy partnered with Danny Dominion to train a number of wrestlers in Chicago, including CM Punk and Colt Cabana. Katz was known as GQ Money on the independent scene and has worked for WWE since 2015.