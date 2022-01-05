WWE makes additional NXT talent and staff cuts

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released the following wrestlers and staff members from their contracts on Wednesday, according to Fightful.com.

-Timothy Thatcher

-Danny Burch

-George Carroll Jr.

-Cathy Corino

-Hideki Suzuki (a/k/a Hachiman).

Powell’s POV: Suzuki appeared on camera as Hachiman of the Diamond Mine faction. Corino previously wrestled as Allison Danger. Carroll worked behind the scenes in ROH, MLW, and NJPW prior to working for MLW. As previously noted, the company also released William Regal, “Road Dogg” Brian James, Scott Armstrong, Dave Kapoor, Ryan Katz, and Chris Guy on Wednesday.