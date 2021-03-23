WWE Raw viewership for night after Fastlane

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.861 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.843 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.878 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.841 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.729 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .53 rating and finished sixth, fifth, and fourth, respectively, in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show averaged a .56 in the 18-49 demo. The March 23, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.006 million viewers for the second show held at the WWE Performance Center due to the pandemic.