New Shawn Michaels documentary set to premiere on Peacock

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to promote “The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels” documentary premiere on Peacock.

“The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels,” which premieres on Monday, April 13, is Peacock’s latest original documentary in partnership with WWE and features exclusive behind-the-scenes access with one of the greatest performers of all time and chronicles the career of the WWE Hall of Famer.

This intimate look at Michaels spotlights his incredible ability and the personal struggles that led to one of the most improbable redemption stories in WWE history. Viewers will be taken on a journey through his life while also getting an inside look at Michaels’ role as the head of WWE’s developmental brand, NXT.

The documentary features commentary from several WWE Hall of Famers, including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, The Undertaker, Kevin Nash and Bret Hart, as well as WWE Superstars Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans. Additional interviews include NXT Superstars Joe Hendry, Ethan Page, Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca and Shawn Spears.

“The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels,” is executive produced by Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting and Ben Houser, produced by WWE and directed by Matt Braine.

To learn more about WWE on Peacock, visit peacocktv.com/sports/WWE.

Powell’s POV: Peacock no longer has NXT premium live events, but they will have a documentary on the guy who runs the show (as well as the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event specials). As someone who has followed Michaels’ career since he started in the AWA, I’m looking forward to this one to kick off WrestleMania week.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)