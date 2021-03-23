WWE will tape Raw, Smackdown, and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony for WrestleMania go-home week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE will be taping the go-home editions of Raw and Smackdown for WrestleMania, and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Tropicana Field. The taping for the April 5 edition of Raw will be held Tuesday, March 30, and the taping for the April 9 Smackdown will be on Thursday, April 1. WWE will be also taping the Hall of Fame ceremony on March 30 and April. The news of the taping schedule was first reported by John Pollock of PostWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE is taping shows in advance due to their residency at Tropicana Field ending with the April 2 edition of Smackdown. The venue’s main tenant, Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, will hold their home opener on April 9. WWE has yet to officially announce where they will move next, but multiple reports suggest that their next residency will be at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.