WWE World at WrestleMania details

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday.

STAMFORD, Conn., February 19, 2024 – Today, WWE (NYSE: TKO) and Fanatics Events, the live and special event division of Fanatics, officially announced details for WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day interactive fan experience taking place from Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, February 22 at 10 a.m. ET, ranging between $30 and $300.

WWE World at WrestleMania will feature a variety of immersive experiences for fans including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, a WWE 2K24 gaming tournament, live podcast recordings, live memorabilia and autograph sales through Fanatics Live, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history. The event will also feature exclusive merchandise, autograph sessions and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, in addition to immersive exhibits and memorabilia honoring WrestleMania’s 40-year history.

“Fanatics has a phenomenal ability to customize offerings for fans and we’re excited to partner with them on this first-of-its-kind experience for the WWE Universe at WrestleMania XL,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Co-Head of Revenue Strategy & Development.

“Fanatics Events is thrilled to partner with WWE to host our debut event, WWE World at WrestleMania,” said Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events. “Through unique content, Superstar access and immersive experiences, we look forward to curating a captivating event for all fans who are in Philadelphia for WWE’s marquee event.”

The launch of WWE World at WrestleMania expands on an already successful partnership between WWE and Fanatics which includes global e-commerce, licensed merchandise and memorabilia, and enhanced in-venue product offerings at all of WWE’s 300-plus events annually.