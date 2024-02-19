AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyam
-Serena Deeb in action
-Thunder Rosa in action
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Springfield, Missouri at Great Southern Bank Arena. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
