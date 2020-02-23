2/22 NXT in Oshkosh results: Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Pete Dunne, Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT Women’s Championship, Keith Lee vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship, Velveteen Dream vs. Cameron Grimes

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Live Event

Oshkosh, Wisconsin at Menominee Nation Arena

Report by Dot Net reader David

WWE NXT made its debut in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Saturday night. In the past they had appeared in Green Bay at Shopko Hall after shows in Milwaukee, but that facility has been torn down to build a new events center, so the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh made this loop. It’s the same building that the Milwaukee Buck’s G-League affiliate plays in. The crowd was maybe slightly smaller than Hornswoggle’s ACW Wisconsin in 2018 on a show featuring Jeff Jarrett, Scott Steiner, Ryback and others.

Alicia Taylor served as ring announcer.

1. Finn Balor beat Rik Bugez.

2. Kushida beat Dexter Lumis.

3. Damien Priest beat Dominik Dijakovic. Lots of false finishes.

4. Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, and Kayden Carter beat Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Chelsea Green (w/Robert Stone). Stone complained pre-match how he was kicked out of ringside last night in Milwaukee for “something I didn’t do” only to be kicked out later in this match for giving his shoe to Green.

5. North American Champion Keith Lee retained against Roderick Strong. Strong, who was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, said that he no longer feels bad for leaving the state after how the crowd booed him and cheered Lee.

Intermission

6. Velveteen Dream beat Cameron Grimes.

7. NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley retained against Bianca Belair.

8. Tomasso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Pete Dunne beat Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly. After the match, Ciampa said it was great to be back in Wisconsin, and put over the fans for supporting them and the NXT brand.

Fan favorites were Ciampa, Velveteen, Ripley, and Lee.



