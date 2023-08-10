TKO board of directors set for post WWE and UFC merger

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following names were announced as TKO board members for the post WWE and UFC merger.

-Vince McMahon (WWE)

-Ari Emanuel (Endeavor)

-Egon Durban (Endeavor)

-Nick Khan (WWE)

-Steven Koonin (WWE)

-Jonathan Kraft (Endeavor)

-Sonya Medina (Endeavor)

-Mark Shapiro (Endeavor)

-Nancy Tellem (WWE)

-Carrie Wheeler (Endeavor)

Powell’s POV: The new board of directors was revealed in a new SEC filing made by WWE. One additional board member will be chosen by the WWE side.