TKO board of directors set for post WWE and UFC merger

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following names were announced as TKO board members for the post WWE and UFC merger.
-Vince McMahon (WWE)
-Ari Emanuel (Endeavor)
-Egon Durban (Endeavor)
-Nick Khan (WWE)
-Steven Koonin (WWE)
-Jonathan Kraft (Endeavor)
-Sonya Medina (Endeavor)
-Mark Shapiro (Endeavor)
-Nancy Tellem (WWE)
-Carrie Wheeler (Endeavor)
Powell’s POV: The new board of directors was revealed in a new SEC filing made by WWE. One additional board member will be chosen by the WWE side.
