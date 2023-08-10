What's happening...

TKO board of directors set for post WWE and UFC merger

August 10, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following names were announced as TKO board members for the post WWE and UFC merger.

-Vince McMahon (WWE)

-Ari Emanuel (Endeavor)

-Egon Durban (Endeavor)

-Nick Khan (WWE)

-Steven Koonin (WWE)

-Jonathan Kraft (Endeavor)

-Sonya Medina (Endeavor)

-Mark Shapiro (Endeavor)

-Nancy Tellem (WWE)

-Carrie Wheeler (Endeavor)

Powell’s POV: The new board of directors was revealed in a new SEC filing made by WWE. One additional board member will be chosen by the WWE side.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.