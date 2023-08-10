What's happening...

Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the fourth season finale on Marty Jannetty

August 10, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 115,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. The show finished with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The previous episode spotlighted the WCW Bash at the Beach 2000 drama and produced 158,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Tuesday’s show delivered the lowest viewership total of the season and the second lowest in series history, though the overall season held up well compared to season three. As of last check, Vice had not officially announced a season five of Dark Side of the Ring.

