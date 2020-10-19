Dark Side of the Ring renewed for an expanded third season

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice TV has renewed the Dark Side of the Ring professional wrestling documentary series. Deadline.com reports that the third season will feature fourteen episodes. Season one had six episodes, and the second season had ten episodes. The story indicates that the show will return in 2021.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener on the renewal of an extended third season. Here’s hoping they are up to the challenge of maintaining the quality of the episodes despite the order for additional episodes.



