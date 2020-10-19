AEW Dynamite and NXT poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The October 14 NXT television show scored an A grade from 35 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. C finished third with 23 percent.

-The October 14 AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 31 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. F finished third with 14 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the Dynamite show a B grade nod over a C+ for NXT. Dynamite felt like the bigger show with four title matches. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.