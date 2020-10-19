WWE Smackdown poll results for the “season premiere”

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The October 16 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 31 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 20 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B+ grade for being a consistently good show with some peaks for the New Day swan song, and the Roman Reigns and Jey Uso storytelling. As silly as the “season premiere” slogan is, WWE and Fox did a nice job of making the show feel significant. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



