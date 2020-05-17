Drew Gulak reportedly leaves WWE following contract expiration

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Drew Gulak is no longer under WWE contract. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Gulak’s contract with the company expired following the taping of his match with Daniel Bryan that aired on Friday’s Smackdown television show. WWE has already moved Gulak to the alumni section of its website. Read more at PWInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: Johnson notes in his story that the two sides had been negotiating a new deal and were unable to come to an agreement. For what it’s worth, I put Gulak in the same category of Timothy Thatcher, who I felt would have filled a major need for AEW due to his in-ring style before he ultimately signed with WWE/NXT. There’s no telling whether Gulak will end up in AEW, but I view him as a great fit on their roster.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Van Vliet discussing his pro wrestling and celebrity interviews available on his YouTube Page and The Chris Van Vliet Podcast, his one-show run with AEW, more - plus last year's MITB 2019 Review Flashback Podcast.

