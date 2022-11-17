Impact Wrestling and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Mercedes Martinez, Jay Bradley, Johnny Weaver

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes PJ Black vs. Black Taurus in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV. The show is headlined by Alex Kane vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship. While the days my reviews are available will vary, my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. B finished second with 37 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 43 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D+ grade, though the Austin Theory repackaging was done very well.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mercedes Martinez (Jazmin Benitez) is 42.

-Jay Bradley (Bradley Jay) is 42.

-The late Johnny Weaver (Kenneth Weaver) was born on November 17, 1935. He died at age 72 of natural causes on February 15, 2008.